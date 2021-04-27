Left Menu

WB Cong chief writes to EC, says postal ballots to be used in phase 8 deliberately taken by TMC candidate

Congress leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury. Image Credit: ANI

West Bengal Congress chief Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury has written to Chief Election Commissioner Sushil Chandra, alleging that the postal ballots to be used in the eighth phase of the ongoing assembly elections were deliberately taken by Trinamool Congress (TMC) member Narugopal Mukherjee seeking to cast vote in his favour by coercion and force. "It is learned from the staff of Berhampore municipality who have been booked for election duty on April 29, 2021, that their postal ballots have been taken away by Narugopal Mukherjee who happens to be TMC candidate at 72 Berhampore assembly constituency and cast vote in his favour under coercion, threat and force," Chowdhury wrote in his letter on Monday.

The Congress leader said that those staffs, who are afraid of adverse of their career in service of the municipality, are not able to raise a protest. But the casting of a vote in the postal ballot is under the illegal exercise of power resulting in corrupt practice. He further requested the Chief Election Commissioner to cancel those postal ballots meant for staff of Berhampore municipality and allow those staff to recast their vote on the postal ballot to ensure a free and fair election.

"I, therefore, request you to cancel those postal ballots meant for staff of Berhampore municipality who are booked on election duty on the last phase of the election scheduled on April 29, 2021, and allow those staff to recast their vote on the postal ballot to ensure a free and fair election," he said. Polling for the eighth and final phase will be held on April 29 while the counting of votes will take place on May 2. (ANI)

