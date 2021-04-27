Left Menu

Biden raising minimum wage for federal contractors to $15/hr

President Joe Biden will press his case for a national $15 minimum wage with an executive order on Tuesday raising pay to at least that level for hundreds of thousands of federal contract workers, senior White House officials said.

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 27-04-2021 22:45 IST | Created: 27-04-2021 22:39 IST
Biden raising minimum wage for federal contractors to $15/hr
File Photo Image Credit: ANI

President Joe Biden will press his case for a national $15 minimum wage with an executive order on Tuesday raising pay to at least that level for hundreds of thousands of federal contract workers, senior White House officials said. This would increase their existing minimum wage of $10.95 by nearly 37% by March 2022 with future increases still tied to inflation.

The workers range from cleaning and maintenance staff to food service contractors and laborers and include tipped workers such as seasonal recreational services and shuttle bus drivers who were left out of the last increase under former President Barack Obama. The order also ensures $15 an hour for federal contractors with disabilities.

Sylvia Walker, a federal contract worker at Maximus, which operates call centers for the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services, called the executive order an "important first step." "We've fought hard for fair pay and better working conditions, and we are thankful Biden's administration has heard our call to action," Walker said.

Biden made supporting blue-collar workers a priority of his presidential campaign, saying strong unions and higher wages can resurrect America's middle class while helping bridge economic and racial inequities. The executive order is his latest step in support of the organized labor movement. On Monday, he signed an order creating a White House task force headed by Vice President Kamala Harris to promote unions and labor organizing. Union membership has steadily declined in the United States in recent years.

Since taking office in January, Biden has ousted government officials whom unions have called hostile to labor, reversed Trump-era rules that weakened worker protections and bailed out troubled union pensions. He appeared in a video alluding to workers in an Amazon facility in Alabama who were voting on whether to form a union. The effort failed. Biden tried to insert a federal $15 minimum wage into the $1.9 trillion COVID-19 relief bill signed in March, but Congress stripped it from the package after the U.S. Senate parliamentarian ruled it did not qualify under the special budget rules that the Senate used to pass the measure.

Congress has not raised the federal minimum wage for all workers – $7.25 an hour – since 2007, despite opinion polls showing Americans overwhelmingly favor an increase. "Change is possible. We urge Congress to follow President Biden's courageous leadership and make sure all workers - not just federally contracted workers - are given the same opportunity to thrive by passing the Raise the Wage Act," said Saru Jayaraman, president of One Fair Wage, a national nonprofit that advocates on behalf of tipped workers.

A senior administration official, answering critics who say higher wages will force companies to cut jobs, said: "This would not lead to reduced employment...but would enhance worker productivity and then create higher quality work by boosting workers' health, morale and effort." Biden's latest executive order will require all federal agencies to include the increase in new contract solicitations by Jan. 30, 2022. Two months from then they will be required to implement the base wage into new contracts.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Stranger Things Season 4 may not stream until 2022, says Finn Wolfhard

The Curse of Oak Island Season 8 Episode 24: Will Laginas find silver in the Money Pit?

World News Roundup: Lebanon asks S.Arabia to reconsider ban on its produce; Digital passes fail to banish airline fears over airport chaos and more

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

East African women traders: 'Celebrating the past, planning for the future'

COVID-19 has hit women disproportionately hard across East Africa, especially those working in the informal sector. Lessons must be learnt to prevent this from happening again....

Viral variants and vaccine nationalism pose two-pronged threat to Covid victory

... ...

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Videos

Latest News

Fighting for justice, says Navjot Singh Sidhu as he hits back at Amarinder Singh

Soon after Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh challenged his party colleague Navjot Singh Sidhu to contest polls against him, Amritsar MLA Navjot Singh Sidhu responded that he was only fighting for justice. In a tweet, Sidhu said, Effort...

Doctor, two accomplices held for hoarding Remdesivir injections in Ghaziabad

A joint team of special weapons and tactics SWAT and Kotwali police have arrested three men, including a doctor working in Lucknows King Georges Medical University, for allegedly hoarding Remdesivir injections here, police said on Tuesday.M...

Royal Challengers Bangalore beat Delhi Capitals by one run in Indian Premier League.

Royal Challengers Bangalore beat Delhi Capitals by one run in Indian Premier League....

Ex-White House adviser charged in USD 200K theft from schools

The founder of a national charter school network who once served as a White House adviser under President Barack Obama was arrested Tuesday on charges alleging he stole over USD 200,000 from the network and used it to get a better interest ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021