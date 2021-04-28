Left Menu

Bipartisan lawmakers readying alternative to Biden infrastructure plan

A bipartisan group of lawmakers in the U.S. Congress are working on an alternative to President Joe Biden's $2.3 trillion infrastructure plan that would cost roughly half as much but spend far more on roads and bridges, a Republican senator said on Tuesday.

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 28-04-2021 03:19 IST | Created: 28-04-2021 03:19 IST
Bipartisan lawmakers readying alternative to Biden infrastructure plan

A bipartisan group of lawmakers in the U.S. Congress are working on an alternative to President Joe Biden's $2.3 trillion infrastructure plan that would cost roughly half as much but spend far more on roads and bridges, a Republican senator said on Tuesday. Louisiana Senator Bill Cassidy said the alternative eight-year plan was discussed last weekend in a meeting that included Maryland Governor Larry Hogan and Republicans and Democrats from both the Senate and House of Representatives.

Senate Republicans unveiled their own five-year, $568 billion infrastructure proposal last week. Cassidy said the bipartisan proposal would cost half as much as Biden's and spend three times more to revitalize America's roads and bridges. His description would suggest a top-line figure of just over $1 trillion, with about $300 billion devoted to traditional infrastructure projects.

He said the package would also include an energy component but did not elaborate and gave no timeline for the unveiling of the plan. "That will be an alternative that I will speak to, to the president's proposal," Cassidy said in a video conference with Louisiana-based reporters.

"Because it's only half as much, it means that we don't have to raise the taxes like the Democrats are," he added. "It's a better proposal." Biden's sweeping plan not only addresses traditional infrastructure and broadband access but it would also seek to change the course of the U.S. economy by addressing climate change and boosting social services such as elder care. Biden would pay for his plan by raising taxes on U.S. corporations.

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi hopes to pass the Biden proposal by July. But Republicans and some Democrats have pushed back, and Biden has engaged in several rounds of bipartisan talks. Democratic Senator Joe Manchin, a key Senate swing vote who participated in last week's bipartisan discussions with Cassidy, said on Sunday that he would also favor a more targeted approach than Biden's plan.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Peaky Blinders Season 6: Will Helen McCrory’s death impact storyline?

King's Day: Google Doodle on Koningsdag to honor the King’s birthday

Google releases doodle to commemorate Freedom Day in South Africa

Samsung launches industry’s first 24G SAS SSD to handle big data workloads

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

East African women traders: 'Celebrating the past, planning for the future'

COVID-19 has hit women disproportionately hard across East Africa, especially those working in the informal sector. Lessons must be learnt to prevent this from happening again....

Viral variants and vaccine nationalism pose two-pronged threat to Covid victory

... ...

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Videos

Latest News

U.S. trade chief Tai, Britain's Truss discussed WTO reform in call -UK

U.S. Trade Representative Katherine Tai and British Trade Secretary Liz Truss discussed the need for substantive progress in reforming the World Trade Organization and other key issues during a call on Tuesday, their offices said. The two o...

Unmanned helicopter crashes into US Navy ship, damaging hull

An unmanned helicopter crashed into the side of a US Navy ship during routine operations in the western Pacific ocean, officials said here.No one was injured when the 31-foot-long MQ-8B Fire Scout struck the hull of the USS Charleston short...

UN chief launches Cyprus talks, joined by Greece, Turkey, UK

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres held brief meetings with leaders of war-divided Cyprus in the Swiss city of Geneva in an effort to revive talks toward a settlement. Guterres met with Greek Cypriot President Nicos Anastasiades and Ersi...

World Bank's Malpass, France's Le Maire discuss vaccines and aid for poor countries

World Bank President David Malpass and French Finance Minister Bruno Le Maire on Tuesday discussed COVID-19 vaccine deployment, debt relief and other aid for low income countries, including Chad and Sudan, the bank said in a statement.Malpa...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021