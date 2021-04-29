Biden presses for 'reasonable reforms' on guns

President Joe Biden wants bipartisan action in Congress on fighting gun violence.

During his address to Congress on Wednesday night, the president said “this is not a Democrat or Republican issue” but “it's an American issue.” Biden outlined a number of what he called “reasonable reforms.'' Examples include universal background checks, and banning assault weapons and high-capacity magazines.

He said such restrictions “have overwhelming support from the American people.'' Biden also had a message for gun rights advocates who say that those kind of restrictions would impinge upon their constitutional rights: “We're not changing the Constitution, we're being reasonable.''

