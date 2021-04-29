Biden presses for 'reasonable reforms' on guns

Biden presses for 'reasonable reforms' on gunsPTI | Washington DC | Updated: 29-04-2021 08:25 IST | Created: 29-04-2021 08:25 IST
President Joe Biden wants bipartisan action in Congress on fighting gun violence.
During his address to Congress on Wednesday night, the president said “this is not a Democrat or Republican issue” but “it's an American issue.” Biden outlined a number of what he called “reasonable reforms.'' Examples include universal background checks, and banning assault weapons and high-capacity magazines.
He said such restrictions “have overwhelming support from the American people.'' Biden also had a message for gun rights advocates who say that those kind of restrictions would impinge upon their constitutional rights: “We're not changing the Constitution, we're being reasonable.''
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Republican
- Joe Biden
- Congress
- American
- Democrat
- Biden
- Constitution
ALSO READ
Biden invited to address U.S. Congress on April 28
Biden invited to address U.S. Congress on April 28
Delegation of Trinamool Congress MPs to meet EC officials in Delhi on Wednesday afternoon
Joe Biden greets Indian Americans, South Asians, Southeast Asians on their New Year
Nancy Pelosi invites Prez Biden to address joint session of US Congress on April 28