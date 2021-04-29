Left Menu

Blocked hashtag calling for PM's resignation by mistake, says Facebook

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 29-04-2021 11:42 IST | Created: 29-04-2021 11:42 IST
Blocked hashtag calling for PM's resignation by mistake, says Facebook

Social media giant Facebook on Thursday said it had temporarily blocked a hashtag calling for the Prime Minister's resignation ''by mistake'' and that it wasn't done on government orders.

The development comes amid reports that social media companies are being asked to remove posts that are critical of the government's handling of the coronavirus pandemic.

''We temporarily blocked this hashtag by mistake, not because the Indian government asked us to, and have since restored it,'' a Facebook spokesperson said in a statement.

According to reports, a hashtag calling for the resignation of Prime Minister Narendra Modi was briefly blocked on Facebook on Wednesday. Users searching the hashtag were given a message that said such posts were ''temporarily hidden here'' because ''some content in those posts goes against our Community Standards''.

India is registering a record number of COVID-19 cases daily that has put extreme pressure on the healthcare infrastructure of the country.

The massive rise in infections in the second wave of the pandemic has led to hospitals in several states reeling under a severe shortage of medical oxygen and beds.

Social media timelines are filled with SOS calls with people looking for oxygen cylinders, hospital beds, plasma donors and ventilators. Organisations across the spectrum have come forward to support the fight against the COVID pandemic.

Recently, Twitter and other social media platforms removed about 100 posts and URLs after the government asked them to remove content that was critical of the handling of the current medical crisis or spreading fake news around the pandemic.

Reports citing Lumen database, an independent research project studying cease and desist letters concerning online content, suggested that more than 50 posts - including those by a Member of Parliament, MLA and filmmakers - were removed by Twitter on government request.

Government sources had said the social media platforms were asked to remove the posts and URLs (uniform resource locators) to ''prevent obstructions in the fight against the pandemic'' and disruption of public order due to the said posts.

They had added that the order was issued in view of the misuse of social media platforms by certain users to spread fake or misleading information and create panic about the pandemic in the society ''by using unrelated, old and out of the context images or visuals, communally sensitive posts and misinformation about COVID-19 protocols''.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

TCG Funds Fund 1 picks up stake in Vertoz Advertising Ltd.

IOC president says he understands Tokyo's COVID-19 emergency move

Google, NSF partner to promote innovation and technology leadership

Entertainment News Roundup: Netflix joins virtual YouTuber boom; Final TV ratings for Oscars inch up to 10.4 million viewers and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

East African women traders: 'Celebrating the past, planning for the future'

COVID-19 has hit women disproportionately hard across East Africa, especially those working in the informal sector. Lessons must be learnt to prevent this from happening again....

Viral variants and vaccine nationalism pose two-pronged threat to Covid victory

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Euro zone bond selloff pauses as Fed plays down taper talk

Eurozone government bond yields were anchored below two-month highs on Thursday after policymakers in the United States suggested they would keep the stimulus taps flowing for now even in the face of a growing economy and rising inflation. ...

Germany's COVID-19 incidence falls to lowest in 2 weeks

Germanys seven-day average of coronavirus cases per 100,000 people fell on Thursday for the third day in a row to 155 - its lowest level in two weeks, data from the Robert Koch Institute RKI for infectious diseases showed.The incidence figu...

Declare COVID-19 as national calamity: Maha CM to Centre

Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray has asked the Centre to declare the COVID-19 pandemic as a national calamity, Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut said on Thursday.Talking to reporters here, Raut also said the Maharashtra model of COVID-19 ...

Facebook blocks #ResignmModi posts for hours, restores it calling it a mistake

Facebook blocked posts tagged ResignModi amid raging criticism of the governments handling of the COVID crisis, but restored it hours later calling it a mistake.The blocking on Wednesday, Facebook said, wasnt at the behest of the government...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021