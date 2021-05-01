Left Menu

Tweet photos, videos of oxygen, bed shortage to wake BJP govt from slumber: SP chief to youths

Many countries had banned travel from India while some have issued advisory for their citizens to leave India, the SP chief said in a statement issued here.Despite all this, the BJP is not shedding its ego and instead of taking support of opposition it is trying to malign their image also, he alleged.Covid was controlled abroad with the support of all.

PTI | Lucknow | Updated: 01-05-2021 00:51 IST | Created: 01-05-2021 00:51 IST
Tweet photos, videos of oxygen, bed shortage to wake BJP govt from slumber: SP chief to youths

Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav on Friday accused the BJP dispensation of ''being in a slumber'' and appealed to the youth to tweet photos and videos about shortages of oxygen, beds and medicine in the wake of a surge in COVID-19 cases to ''wake up the government''.

He also alleged that it was due to the ''failed system'' of the BJP government that India's image has been maligned globally.

''I appeal to youths of the country especially of UP to tweet audio-video, photo of shortage of oxygen, beds and medicines keeping themselves safe. This may wake up the BJP government which is in slumber,'' Yadav tweeted with hashtags 'let us unmute' and 'yuva mukhar ho (speak up youths)'. Terming the second wave of COVID-19 as a 'national crisis', the Supreme Court on Friday warned authorities, from the Centre down to police chiefs, against silencing people and their pleas for help on the presumption that they are raising false grievances on the Internet.

The top court made clear that any attempt to clampdown on the free flow of information on social media including the call for help from people would be treated as contempt of court.

''In this pandemic, the image of the country has maligned globally due to the failed system of the BJP government at Centre and also in the state. Many countries had banned travel from India while some have issued advisory for their citizens to leave India,'' the SP chief said in a statement issued here.

Despite all this, the BJP is ''not shedding its ego and instead of taking support of opposition it is trying to malign their image also'', he alleged.

''Covid was controlled abroad with the support of all. Here, the chief minister is playing with the lives of people only to take credit for the good work,'' Yadav said.

''Nobody is listening to the common man. There are no medicines in hospitals despite tall claims of the government. While treatment is not available under the BJP's rule, the funeral is free. The government is also fudging death data,'' the SP chief alleged. said.

He claimed that 706 teachers deployed on panchayat poll duty died due to the COVID-19 and over 10,000 of them are infected but are being forced into counting duty on May 2. Yadav also reiterated his demand that Rs 50 lakh each should be given to the kin of health workers, teachers, journalists who died due to COVID-19.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Demon Slayer Season 2 releasing in 2021 but could finally come to Netflix in 2023

Entertainment News Roundup: Five charged in violent abduction of Lady Gaga's bulldogs; BRIT Awards winners to get two trophies and more

Entertainment News Roundup: BRIT Awards winners to get two trophies; Block by block, LEGOLAND New York prepares to open and more

Science News Roundup: U.S. FAA authorizes next three SpaceX launches; China launches key module of space station and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

The use of blockchain in healthcare is a relatively new innovation with many of its uses still being explored and related technologies being developed, improved, and scaled. ...

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

... ...

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Venezuelans celebrate beatification of 'doctor to the poor'

Venezuelans on Friday celebrated the beatification of Jose Gregorio Hernandez, a medic who became known as the doctor of the poor while treating the ill during the Spanish flu pandemic in the early 20th century. Pope Francis in 2020 began t...

U.S. hearing 'huge demand' from around world for vaccine doses -U.S. COVID-19 coordinator

The United States is hearing huge demand from countries around the world for vaccines not needed by Americans, the U.S. State Departments coordinator for global COVID-19 response, Gayle Smith, said on Friday.Smith told reporters that Washin...

U.S. marine felt 'unstoppable' until Afghanistan changed everything

Anthony Villarreal remembers waking up with what felt like an anvil pressing down on his chest. It was hard for me to catch my breath. I thought maybe I had the wind knocked out of me, the 35-year-old war veteran said.Villarreal, a corporal...

Pfizer to start shipping coronavirus vaccine to Canada

Pfizer Inc will next week start supplying Canada with COVID-19 vaccine made in its U.S. plant, a senior official said on Friday, making it the second country to receive doses from the Kalamazoo, Michigan facility. Reuters reported on Thursd...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021