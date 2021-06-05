Left Menu

Himachal Pradesh BJP MLA and chief whip Narinder Bragta passes away due to COVID complications

The Chief Whip in Himachal Pradesh Assembly and senior BJP MLA Narinder Bragta died at a hospital in Chandigarh on Saturday. He was 68.

ANI | Shimla (Himachal Pradesh) | Updated: 05-06-2021 15:30 IST | Created: 05-06-2021 14:57 IST
Himachal Pradesh BJP MLA and chief whip Narinder Bragta passes away due to COVID complications
Image Credit: ANI
The Chief Whip in Himachal Pradesh Assembly and senior BJP MLA Narinder Bragta died at a hospital in Chandigarh on Saturday. He was 68. Bragta had recently recovered from COVID-19 and was undergoing treatment for post COVID complications, his son, Chetan Singh Bragta informed on Facebook today.

Born on September 12, 1952, Bragta was elected to the Vidhan Sabha for the first time in 1998 and remained the Horticulture Minister in the BJP regime led by Dhumal from 1998 to 2003. He was also a Cabinet minister from 2007 to 2012. Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur condoled the death of Bragta and said that the party had lost a sincere and dedicated leader whose loss is irreparable.

Former Chief Minister PK Dhumal also expressed grief at the demise of Bragta and stated that he was a very sincere leader who always worked for the development of his people. "Paid my heartfelt tributes to Sh @NarinderBragta ji, Chief Whip, Former Minister #HimachalPradesh, prayed to Lord to give peace to departed soul and strength to the family members to bear this huge loss. Om Shanti," tweeted BJP National Council member and the party's Himachal Pradesh unit Co-Incharge Sanjay Tandon. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

