Dutch PM says NATO must not be naive about Russia, 'a real cause for concern'
Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte said on Monday that NATO should not be naive about China and Russia, describing the latter as a real cause for concern.
Speaking as he went into a NATO summit in Brussels he said that without the transatlantic defence alliance it would be "almost impossible to protect our people".
