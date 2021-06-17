Swedish PM faces no-confidence vote as opposition unites against government

Swedish Prime Minister Stefan Lofven was left facing a likely defeat in a no-confidence vote brought by the far-right Sweden Democrats on Thursday, a move backed by other opposition parties which could lead to snap elections or a caretaker government.

The Sweden Democrats demanded the vote, now scheduled for Monday, after the Left, a party at the other end of the political spectrum, said it could no longer backed Lofven, objecting to a government plan to scrap rent controls on newly built apartments.. Lofven leads a minority coalition and has relied on support from both the Left Party and two small centre-right parties since winning a second term in office after the 2018 election.

"If we have a chance to replace this damaging government we will take it," Henrik Vinge, the Sweden Democrat's parliamentary group leader, told a news conference. The Moderate Party, the biggest opposition party in parliament, said it would vote to oust Lofven, as did the smaller Christian Democrats.

"We will we vote against Stefan Lofven's government," Moderate parliamentary group leader Tobias Billstrom told reporters. If the Left Party also votes against Lofven, he will be forced to resign or call a snap election. A vote of no-confidence would need a simple majority in the 349-seat parliament to pass.

"If there is a new election ... it is not optimal, but we welcome it as it will give voters a chance to have their say," Christian Democrat leader Ebba Busch told reporters An election, however, may not solve the current deadlock in Swedish politics.

Opinion polls suggest that neither the centre-left nor centre-right bloc would get a majority if an election were held today. A caretaker government - another alternative should a vote of no-confidence pass - would likely be headed by Lofven as there is no clear alternative.

