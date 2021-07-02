Left Menu

U.S. to relocate Afghan translators out of Afghanistan -White House

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 02-07-2021 23:42 IST | Created: 02-07-2021 23:42 IST
Translators and other Afghanis who assisted U.S. forces during the war will be relocated to countries outside of Afghanistan while visa applications to the United States are processed, the White House said on Friday, declining to give further details.

White House spokeswoman Jen Psaki also told reporters that the drawdown of U.S. forces from Afghanistan was expected to be complete by the end of August.

