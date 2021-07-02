U.S. to relocate Afghan translators out of Afghanistan -White House

Translators and other Afghanis who assisted U.S. forces during the war will be relocated to countries outside of Afghanistan while visa applications to the United States are processed, the White House said on Friday, declining to give further details.

White House spokeswoman Jen Psaki also told reporters that the drawdown of U.S. forces from Afghanistan was expected to be complete by the end of August.

