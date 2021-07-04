Nadda celebrates his father's birthday at native village in Himachal's Bilaspur
Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) President Jagat Prakash Nadda celebrated his father Narayan Lal Nadda's birthday at his native village Vijaypur in Bilaspur district of Himachal Pradesh on Sunday.
Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) President Jagat Prakash Nadda celebrated his father Narayan Lal Nadda's birthday at his native village Vijaypur in Bilaspur district of Himachal Pradesh on Sunday. Nadda's family celebrated the day with much joy and enthusiasm. They cut a cake and also lit several diyas.
Some people offered gifts to Narayan Lal Nadda. He was also presented with a huge marigold flower and leaves. Earlier in the day, Nadda arrived in Bilaspur and met BJP workers here. He received a warm welcome on his arrival. Several party workers raised slogans praising him.
On Monday, the BJP chief will go to Kullu-Manali where he will inspect the new Atal tunnel and attend a party meeting. On June 6, Nadda will pay floral tributes on the birth anniversary of Bharatiya Jana Sangh founder Syama Prasad Mookerjee in Kullu. (ANI)
