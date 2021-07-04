Left Menu

Nadda celebrates his father's birthday at native village in Himachal's Bilaspur

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) President Jagat Prakash Nadda celebrated his father Narayan Lal Nadda's birthday at his native village Vijaypur in Bilaspur district of Himachal Pradesh on Sunday.

ANI | Bilaspur (Himachal Pradesh) | Updated: 04-07-2021 22:44 IST | Created: 04-07-2021 22:44 IST
Nadda celebrates his father's birthday at native village in Himachal's Bilaspur
People presenting garland to Narayan Lal Nadda (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) President Jagat Prakash Nadda celebrated his father Narayan Lal Nadda's birthday at his native village Vijaypur in Bilaspur district of Himachal Pradesh on Sunday. Nadda's family celebrated the day with much joy and enthusiasm. They cut a cake and also lit several diyas.

Some people offered gifts to Narayan Lal Nadda. He was also presented with a huge marigold flower and leaves. Earlier in the day, Nadda arrived in Bilaspur and met BJP workers here. He received a warm welcome on his arrival. Several party workers raised slogans praising him.

On Monday, the BJP chief will go to Kullu-Manali where he will inspect the new Atal tunnel and attend a party meeting. On June 6, Nadda will pay floral tributes on the birth anniversary of Bharatiya Jana Sangh founder Syama Prasad Mookerjee in Kullu. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Cannot allow local train travel for lawyers at present as experts fear third wave of COVID-19: HC

Cannot allow local train travel for lawyers at present as experts fear third...

 India
2
Smartphones and digital technology don't dumb us down, says new study

Smartphones and digital technology don't dumb us down, says new study

 United States
3
Europe in vaccination race against COVID-19's delta variant

Europe in vaccination race against COVID-19's delta variant

 Portugal
4
Redmi Note 9 Pro Max receiving Android 11 update in India

Redmi Note 9 Pro Max receiving Android 11 update in India

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Protracted Mladic trial a microcosm of challenges securing justice for war crimes

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021