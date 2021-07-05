Left Menu

BJP MLAs suspended from Maharashtra Assembly meet Governor

The 12 BJP MLAs who were suspended from the Maharashtra Legislative Assembly, for allegedly misbehaving with presiding officer Bhaskar Jadhav earlier on Monday, met Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari and requested his intervention in the matter.

The 12 BJP MLAs who were suspended from the Maharashtra Legislative Assembly, for allegedly misbehaving with presiding officer Bhaskar Jadhav earlier on Monday, met Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari and requested his intervention in the matter. They met the Governor at Raj Bhavan and also submitted a letter to him requesting his intervention in the matter.

Earlier in the day, the Maharashtra Assembly Speaker suspended 12 BJP MLAs for one year, for creating ruckus in the House, during the ongoing Assembly session. Parliamentary Affairs Minister Anil Parab presented a resolution to suspend the MLAs and the House passed it on a majority vote. The suspended MLAs include Dr Sanjay Kute, Ashish Shelar, Abhimanyu Pawar, Girish Mahajan, Atul Bhatkhalkar, Harish Pimple, Jaikumar Rawal, Yogesh Sagar, Narayan Kuche, Bunty Bhangdiya, Parag Alvani and Ram Satpute.

Maharashtra Minister Chhagan Bhujbal said that the Assembly Session was adjourned today after ruckus following the use of abusive language against the Assembly Speaker. The incident has been captured on the CCTV, he said.

The ruckus took place as the Maha Vikas Aghadi government passed a resolution seeking empirical data on OBC's from the central government. (ANI)

