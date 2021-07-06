Left Menu

Bihar's representation likely to increase in Union Cabinet

Amid the speculation about Prime Minister Narendra Modi's much-anticipated Cabinet reshuffle, it is likely that four ministers could be inducted from Bihar, said sources.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 06-07-2021 13:11 IST | Created: 06-07-2021 13:11 IST
By Amit Kumar Amid the speculation about Prime Minister Narendra Modi's much-anticipated Cabinet reshuffle, it is likely that four ministers could be inducted from Bihar, said sources.

The sources told ANI that among the four likely to be included in the cabinet -- two are from Janata Dal (United), one from Lok Janshakti Party (LJP) fraction group Pashupati Paras, and one from Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). Sources further told ANI that the two leaders from JDU are likely to be Rajiv Ranjan alias 'Lalan' Singh JDU Lok Sabha MP from Bihar's Munger, and RCP Singh JDU Rajya Sabha MP. Both the leaders are believed to be very close to Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar.

BJP will accommodate former Deputy Chief Minister of Bihar and Rajya Sabha MP Sushil Modi in the expected cabinet expansion. ANI contacted Pashupati Paras over the phone but he refused to comment. (ANI)

