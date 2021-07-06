Biden to host summit of Quad countries this year - White House
Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 06-07-2021 18:04 IST | Created: 06-07-2021 18:04 IST
- Country:
- United States
The U.S. coordinator for the Indo-Pacific region Kurt Campbell said on Tuesday that U.S. President Joe Biden will host a summit with the leaders of Australia, India and Japan this year and it should bring "decisive" commitments on vaccine diplomacy and infrastructure.
Campbell made the remarks at an event hosted by the Asia Society think tank.
Advertisement
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Australia
- Indo-Pacific
- U.S.
- India
- Joe Biden
- Japan
- Kurt Campbell
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Golf-Spaniard Rahm wins U.S. Open for first major title
Golf-Rahm wins U.S. Open as Oosthuizen falls short again
Republican Party outspends Democrats in May in bid to retake U.S. Congress
Yoga can improve both physical & mental health during Covid, says Indian envoy as US celebrates Yoga Day
Golf-Rahm wins U.S. Open as Oosthuizen falls short again