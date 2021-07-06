Biden to host summit of Quad countries this year - White House

The U.S. coordinator for the Indo-Pacific region Kurt Campbell said on Tuesday that U.S. President Joe Biden will host a summit with the leaders of Australia, India and Japan this year and it should bring "decisive" commitments on vaccine diplomacy and infrastructure.

Campbell made the remarks at an event hosted by the Asia Society think tank.

