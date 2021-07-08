Giuliani's law license in Washington suspended -court document
A U.S. appeals court on Wednesday suspended Rudy Giuliani, a former attorney for ex-President Donald Trump, from practicing law in Washington, D.C. The District of Columbia Court of Appeals issued the order citing the suspension of Giuliani's New York law license two weeks ago after a court found he had lied in arguing that the 2020 presidential election was stolen from Trump.
The New York Appellate Division, citing the Jan. 6 riot at the U.S. Capitol by Trump supporters, said Giuliani's eagerness to trumpet false claims threatened the public interest and could erode public confidence in the election process. After the June 24 ruling, Giuliani said he would go to court to fight the New York suspension.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Giuliani
- Rudy Giuliani
- Trump
- Donald Trump
- Washington
- U.S.
- New York
ALSO READ
With Trump probe looming, Bragg holds early lead in race for Manhattan D.A.
With Trump probe looming, Bragg leads in race for Manhattan D.A.
Trump to hold 'Save America' rally on July 3 in Florida
Blinken visit to pope will reset U.S-Vatican ties after Trump years
Trump Organization could face criminal charges from Manhattan prosecutor -NY Times