PM Modi condoles demise of Virbhadra Singh

Condoling the death of veteran Congress leader and former Himachal Pradesh chief minister Virbhadra Singh, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Thursday that he played a pivotal role in the state and served its people.The 87-year-old Singh died in Shimla early Thursday after a prolonged illness.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 08-07-2021 10:03 IST | Created: 08-07-2021 09:55 IST
PM Modi condoles demise of Virbhadra Singh
Condoling the death of veteran Congress leader and former Himachal Pradesh chief minister Virbhadra Singh, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Thursday that he played a pivotal role in the state and served its people.

The 87-year-old Singh died in Shimla early Thursday after a prolonged illness. A nine-time MLA and five-time MP, Singh served as Himachal Pradesh chief minister six times.

Paying tributes Modi said, ''Shri Virbhadra Singh Ji had a long political career, with rich administrative and legislative experience. He played a pivotal role in Himachal Pradesh and served the people of the state. Saddened by his demise. Condolences to his family and supporters. Om Shanti.''

