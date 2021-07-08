Left Menu

Karad takes charge as Minister of State for Finance

Bhagwat Kishanrao Karad on Thursday took charge as the new Minister of State for Finance.Karad, who hails from Maharashtra, is a first-time Member of Parliament MP from the Rajya Sabha. He replaced Anurag Singh Thakur, who has been elevated to the Cabinet Minister rank in a mega reshuffle by Modi Sarkar 2.0 effected on Wednesday. Karad, 64, took oath as Minister of State on Wednesday.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 08-07-2021 15:23 IST | Created: 08-07-2021 15:23 IST
Karad takes charge as Minister of State for Finance
  • Country:
  • India

Bhagwat Kishanrao Karad on Thursday took charge as the new Minister of State for Finance.

Karad, who hails from Maharashtra, is a first-time Member of Parliament (MP) from the Rajya Sabha. He replaced Anurag Singh Thakur, who has been elevated to the Cabinet Minister rank in a mega reshuffle by Modi Sarkar 2.0 effected on Wednesday. This was the first reshuffle by the Narendra Modi-led government after it assumed office for the second consecutive term in 2019. A doctor by profession, Karad earlier served as Mayor of Aurangabad Municipal Corporation and Chairman of Marathwada Legal Development Corporation.

In addition to an MBBS degree, Dr Karad is an MS in General Surgery, an MCh in Paediatric Surgery and an FCPS in General Surgery from Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada University and Mumbai University. Karad, 64, took oath as Minister of State on Wednesday.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
All ports making their contributions in fight against COVID through CSR activities: Mandaviya

All ports making their contributions in fight against COVID through CSR acti...

 India
2
Over 90 held in fake call centres bust in Delhi

Over 90 held in fake call centres bust in Delhi

 India
3
Health News Roundup: Germany to donate all remaining AstraZeneca vaccines in Aug; COVID Delta variant could ruin summer, French government warns and more

Health News Roundup: Germany to donate all remaining AstraZeneca vaccines in...

 Global
4
Equity gauges subdued, Tata Motors down 2 pc

Equity gauges subdued, Tata Motors down 2 pc

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021