Karad takes charge as Minister of State for Finance

Bhagwat Kishanrao Karad on Thursday took charge as the new Minister of State for Finance.

Karad, who hails from Maharashtra, is a first-time Member of Parliament (MP) from the Rajya Sabha. He replaced Anurag Singh Thakur, who has been elevated to the Cabinet Minister rank in a mega reshuffle by Modi Sarkar 2.0 effected on Wednesday. This was the first reshuffle by the Narendra Modi-led government after it assumed office for the second consecutive term in 2019. A doctor by profession, Karad earlier served as Mayor of Aurangabad Municipal Corporation and Chairman of Marathwada Legal Development Corporation.

In addition to an MBBS degree, Dr Karad is an MS in General Surgery, an MCh in Paediatric Surgery and an FCPS in General Surgery from Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada University and Mumbai University. Karad, 64, took oath as Minister of State on Wednesday.

