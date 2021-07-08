Tamilisai greets newly inducted Central Ministers

Puducherry Lt Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan extended her greetings to all the ministers inducted into the Narendra Modi headed NDA government at the Centre.

In her twitter handleon Thursday,Tamilisai conveyed her hearty congratulations to the newly appointed ministers of the Central cabinet and wished them good performance under the guidance of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Advertisement

She expressed hope that the cabinet would work for the uplift of the people.

''I am glad that Women ministers are in large number in the present cabinet,'' she said.

Tamilisai also greeted L Murugan from neighbouring Tamil Nadu, who was inducted as Minister of State in the Ministry of Fisheries.

''I convey my heartiest greetings to my dear brother Murugan who has been berthed in the central ministry,'' she said.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday had effected a major reshuffle in his government, dropping 12 ministers and bringing 36 new members.

Apart from 15 Cabinet ministers, 28 Ministers of State, comprising new faces and those elevated, were sworn in a ceremony, which was held in the Darbar Hall of the Rashtrapati Bhavan. PTI COR ROH ROH

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)