Swedish PM Lofven names unchanged cabinet
Swedish Prime Minister Stefan Lofven reappointed his previous cabinet of Social Democrats and Greens on Friday following his re-election as premier this week. Lofven resigned last month after losing a no-confidence vote but got re-elected by parliament on Wednesday. He reappointed Social Democrats Magdalena Andersson as finance minister and Ann Linde as foreign minister.
- Country:
- Sweden
Swedish Prime Minister Stefan Lofven reappointed his previous cabinet of Social Democrats and Greens on Friday following his re-election as premier this week.
Lofven resigned last month after losing a no-confidence vote but got re-elected by parliament on Wednesday. He reappointed Social Democrats Magdalena Andersson as finance minister and Ann Linde as foreign minister. Lofven will head a weakened government after he was forced to step down and seek new support. He is yet to find sufficient backing to pass a budget and has said he will resign once again if he is unable to get his budget through parliament in the autumn.
The former union boss, 63, has headed a center-left minority cabinet since a 2018 election which produced a nearly evenly split parliament and big gains for the anti-immigration Sweden Democrats, with whom several other parties refuse to deal.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Stefan Lofven
- Democrats
- parliament
- Greens
- Ann Linde
- Swedish
- Social Democrats
- Sweden
- Lofven
- Andersson
ALSO READ
Swedish PM Lofven still voters' favourite leader despite crisis
Swedish Liberals say won't join talks on new Lofven government
Swedish Liberals say won't join talks on new Lofven government - TT News Agency
Swedish snap election looms as Liberals urge PM to step aside
Swedish snap election looms as Liberals urge PM to step aside