Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami to meet PM Modi on Saturday

Days after taking charge as Uttarakhand Chief Minister, Pushkar Singh Dhami arrived in Delhi on Friday to meet Central leadership.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 09-07-2021 23:59 IST | Created: 09-07-2021 23:59 IST
Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
Days after taking charge as Uttarakhand Chief Minister, Pushkar Singh Dhami arrived in Delhi on Friday to meet Central leadership. During his visit to the national capital, the Chief Minister is scheduled to meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah and Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Saturday.

He will also meet Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) chief JP Nadda. According to an official statement from the Chief Minister's office (CMO), the leaders will be discussing preparations for the upcoming 2022 Assembly elections.

Upon his arrival, he reached Maharashtra Sadan and met with Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshiyari. "The Chief Minister will meet Prime Minister Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh during his visit to Delhi. Along with this, he will also meet BJP national president JP Nadda and discuss the preparations for the upcoming 2022 election," said CMO.

Earlier on July 4, BJP MLA Pushkar Singh Dhami was sworn in as the 11th chief minister of Uttarakhand. The two-time MLA from Khatima constituency has never been a minister in the state government but Dhami became the youngest chief minister of Uttarakhand. He is the third chief minister of the state in nearly four months.

Dhami replaced Tirath Singh Rawat who resigned on July 2. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

