CM Gehlot should quit if he can't ensure safety: Poonia

Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot should quit if he cant ensure a safe environment to people, said state BJP chief Satish Poonia while expressing concern over the law and order situation.The chief minister is not paying any attention to the safety of people and cases of rape are taking place in various districts, including Udaipur, Alwar and Jaipur, and there is no concrete action plan to curb the crime rate, he alleged in a statement.

PTI | Jaipur | Updated: 10-07-2021 22:29 IST | Created: 10-07-2021 22:22 IST
CM Gehlot should quit if he can't ensure safety: Poonia
He also accused the CM of being insensitive towards the safety of women, Dalits and tribals. Image Credit: Wikipedia
Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot should quit if he can't ensure a safe environment for people, said state BJP chief Satish Poonia while expressing concern over the law and order situation.

"The chief minister is not paying any attention to the safety of people and cases of rape are taking place in various districts, including Udaipur, Alwar and Jaipur, and there is no concrete action plan to curb the crime rate," he alleged in a statement. If Gehlot, who holds the home portfolio, cannot provide a safe atmosphere in the state, then he should quit, Poonia said.

He also accused the CM of being insensitive towards the safety of women, Dalits and tribals.

"The chief minister is only concentrating on saving his chair. He is not concerned about the safety of women, children and others. He needs to come out of the political quarantine and go on a tour of the state and know the pain of the people," he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

