Haitian gang leader says president was 'sacrificed,' says his men will take to streets

One of Haiti's top gang leaders on Saturday accused international and domestic actors of having "sacrificed" President Jovenel Moise, who was assassinated earlier this week, saying his men would take to the streets in protest.

Jimmy Cherizier, alias Barbecue, a former police officer, heads the so-called G9 federation of nine gangs formed last year.

