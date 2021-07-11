Left Menu

Uttarakhand CM Dhami calls on two Union Ministers, senior BJP leaders

Uttarakhand CM Dhami calls on two Union Ministers, senior BJP leaders
Pushkar Singh Dhami, who was recently sworn in as Uttarakhand chief minister, called on newly appointed Union ministers Jyotiraditya Scindia and R K Singh here on Sunday and discussed with them matters related to development in his state.

He also called on BJP's national general secretary and party's in-charge of Uttarakhand Dushyant Kumar Gautam as well as BJP's national general secretary (organisation) B L Santhosh.

"Today, I paid a courtesy call on the BJP's national general secretary, Rajya Sabha member and BJP in-charge of Uttarakhand, Hon'ble Shri @dushyanttgautam (Dushyant Kumar Gautam) in Delhi," Dhami tweeted in Hindi. "Paid a courtesy call on the BJP's national general secretary (organisation) Hon'ble Shri @blsanthosh (B L Santhosh), and received his guidance for the development of the state," he stated in another post on the microblogging site.

On his meeting with Singh, who was appointed as the Union minister for power, new and renewable energy in a recent cabinet reshuffle, the chief minister said he requested him to formulate a new policy and guidelines for the release of grants for the development and construction of small hydropower projects in Uttarakhand.

"Today in New Delhi, Union Minister R K Singh. Requested to formulate a new policy and guidelines for the Ministry of New and Renewable Energy's grant for the development and construction of small hydropower projects in Uttarakhand," he tweeted.

In another tweet in Hindi, Dhami said, during his meeting with Scindia, he discussed with the Union minister topics related to the strengthening of air services in Uttarakhand.

''I expressed my gratitude to him for his assurance for giving permission to the operation of single-engine helicopter services in the state," he tweeted along with pictures of his meeting with Scindia.

Dhami had called on Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday and sought his directions on the development of Uttarakhand, a possible third wave of the Covid-19 and the proposed Kanwad Yatra and the Chardham Yatra against the backdrop of the pandemic.

During his meeting with the prime minister, he had also urged for the establishment of a new All India Institute of Medical Sciences in the Kumaon region of the state on the lines of the AIIMS, Rishikesh.

