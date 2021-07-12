Left Menu

Cuba's president blames discontent on U.S. sanctions

Reuters | Havana | Updated: 12-07-2021 19:39 IST
  • Cuba

Cuba's President Miguel Diaz-Canel on Monday blamed U.S. sanctions, that were tightened in recent years, for the economic woes like medicine shortages and power outages that fueled unusual protests this weekend.

Appearing alongside his cabinet in a televised national address, he reiterated the peoples' right to defend its system.

