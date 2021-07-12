Cuba's president blames discontent on U.S. sanctions

Cuba's President Miguel Diaz-Canel on Monday blamed U.S. sanctions, that were tightened in recent years, for the economic woes like medicine shortages and power outages that fueled unusual protests this weekend.

Appearing alongside his cabinet in a televised national address, he reiterated the peoples' right to defend its system.

Advertisement

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)