Putin, U.S. envoy Kerry discussed climate change in phone call -Kremlin
Reuters | Moscow | Updated: 14-07-2021 16:07 IST | Created: 14-07-2021 15:36 IST
- Country:
- Russian Federation
Russian President Vladimir Putin discussed climate change in a phone call with the United States' climate change envoy John Kerry, who is in Moscow on a working visit, the Kremlin said on Wednesday.
The Kremlin said climate change was an area where Moscow and Washington had common interests. In its readout of the call, it said Putin had told Kerry that dialogue on the climate should not be politicised.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
