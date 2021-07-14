Left Menu

Putin, U.S. envoy Kerry discussed climate change in phone call -Kremlin

Reuters | Moscow | Updated: 14-07-2021 16:07 IST | Created: 14-07-2021 15:36 IST
Russian President Vladimir Putin. Image Credit: ANI
Russian President Vladimir Putin discussed climate change in a phone call with the United States' climate change envoy John Kerry, who is in Moscow on a working visit, the Kremlin said on Wednesday.

The Kremlin said climate change was an area where Moscow and Washington had common interests. In its readout of the call, it said Putin had told Kerry that dialogue on the climate should not be politicised.

