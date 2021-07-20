Rajasthan govt betrayed farmers: Poonia

Rajasthan BJP president Satish Poonia on Tuesday accused the state government of betraying farmers over the issue of complete loan waiver.

Addressing a working committee meeting of the BJP Kisan Morcha in Ajmer, Poonia said the Congress had promised the loan waiver during the 2018 Assembly elections but farmers were betrayed. ''Congress leader Rahul Gandhi had said in election rallies that the loan will be waived within 10 days of the formation of the Congress government but it seems that his counting till 10 is not over yet. The farmers have been betrayed,'' he said. He also praised the Narendra Modi government and said many decisions for farmer welfare have been taken by the Centre and these should be publicised among people.

Another meeting of the party's elected public representatives of local bodies was held in Ajmer, which was attended by the BJP's national general secretary C T Ravi, Satish Poonia and others.

Ravi said personal image is important in the elections for local bodies and the public representatives should keep updating themselves from time to time. ''It is very important to be in constantly touch with the public. It is also the demand of today's era to reach people through social media,'' he said.

He also asked the public representatives to take the welfare schemes of the central governments to people.

BJP state general secretary Chandrashekhar and other leaders were also present in the meeting.

