UK opposition leader Starmer is self-isolating

The leader of Britain's opposition Labour Party, Keir Starmer, is self-isolating after one of his children tested positive for COVID-19, his spokesperson said. "One of Keir’s children tested positive for Covid this lunchtime. In line with the rules, Keir and his family will now be self-isolating," the spokesperson said.

"Keir was already doing daily tests and tested negative this morning. He will continue to take daily tests."

