UK opposition leader Starmer is self-isolating

The leader of Britain's opposition Labour Party, Keir Starmer, is self-isolating after one of his children tested positive for COVID-19, his spokesperson said. "One of Keir’s children tested positive for Covid this lunchtime. He will continue to take daily tests."

The leader of Britain's opposition Labour Party, Keir Starmer, is self-isolating after one of his children tested positive for COVID-19, his spokesperson said. "One of Keir’s children tested positive for Covid this lunchtime. In line with the rules, Keir and his family will now be self-isolating," the spokesperson said.

"Keir was already doing daily tests and tested negative this morning. He will continue to take daily tests."

