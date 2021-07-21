Following are the top stories at 2115 hours: NATION BOM12 BIZ-MEHTA-FLAT Uddhav Thackeray's ex-aide Ajoy Mehta's flat purchase under tax lens Mumbai: The Income Tax Department has sent a show cause notice to a Pune builder who had sold a tony Nariman Point apartment to Ajoy Mehta, ex-principal advisor to Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray, for Rs 5.33 crore last October through an alleged benami transaction.

CAL24 WB-BHAGWAT-LD CAA NRC CAA, NRC will not harm Indian Muslims: RSS chief Guwahati: Asserting that the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) and the National Register of Citizens (NRC) are issues that have nothing to do with Hindu-Muslim divide, RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat claimed on Wednesday that a communal narrative were being peddled by some to gain political mileage.

CAL13 WB-LD MAMATA Modi govt wants ''surveillance state'', says Mamata, calls for oppn unity Kolkata: Latching on to the snooping row, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee Wednesday accused the Modi government of trying to establish a ''surveillance state'', and pitched for opposition unity to oust the ''authoritarian'' BJP government in the Lok Sabha polls.

DEL49 DEF-RAFALE-INDIA Three more Rafale jets arrive in India from France New Delhi: A seventh batch of three more Rafale fighter jets arrived in India after flying non-stop for a distance of almost 8,000 km from France, in a further boost to the strike capability of the Indian Air Force (IAF).

DEL53 OXYGEN-LD PARTIES Parties indulge in finger-pointing after Centre’s statement that no deaths due to oxygen shortage reported by states, UTs New Delhi/Mumbai: Opposition parties on Wednesday stepped up attack on the Centre over its statement that no deaths due to oxygen shortage were reported by states and UTs during the second COVID-19 wave, alleging it was trying to hide its mistakes by ''lying'', but the BJP accused them of doing politics on the issue and pointed out their own governments in states did not report such fatalities.

DEL46 DL-VIRUS-OXYGEN-LD SISODIA Change in oxygen distribution policy by Centre led to disaster during second wave of COVID: Sisodia New Delhi: Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia on Wednesday said the city government did not have data on deaths due to lack of oxygen during the second wave of COVID-19 as the Centre has not given nod to its panel meant to probe such fatalities.

DEL42 DL-VIRUS-LD CASES COVID-19: Delhi reports 62 cases, 4 deaths New Delhi: Delhi recorded 62 coronavirus cases at a positivity rate of 0.09 per cent and four fatalities, according to a health bulletin issued on Wednesday.

DEL39 DD-AIR-OLYMPICS DD Sports to broadcast Tokyo Olympics live, other DD channels, AIR to run special programmes New Delhi: DD Sports will broadcast the Tokyo Olympics live daily while other channels of Doordarshan and the All India Radio (AIR) will air special programmes on the mega international sporting event.

DEL38 IMD-RAINFALL Heavy rainfall to continue over west coast; intensity likely to decrease in north India: IMD New Delhi: Heavy rainfall is expected to continue over west and central India over the next three-four days, while the intensity of precipitation over north India is likely to decrease, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said on Wednesday.

DEL52 PB-SAD-ALLIANCE After alliance with BSP for 2022 Punjab polls, SAD now trying to rope in CPI(M), CPI New Delhi: Having stitched an alliance with the BSP for the 2022 Punjab assembly elections, the opposition Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) is now working towards broadening the coalition by roping in two Left parties to take on the ruling Congress, sources said on Wednesday.

LEGAL LGD6 SC-LAND DISPUTE 108-year-old man dies just before SC admits his land dispute case for hearing New Delhi: A 108-year-old man did not live to see that the Supreme Court has admitted his appeal in a land dispute case he had been pursuing since 1968 and had remained pending before the Bombay High Court for 27 year before being dismissed. By Manohar Lal FOREIGN FGN30 UK-NIRAV Suicide, COVID risks in Mumbai prison focus of Nirav Modi extradition appeal in UK London: Nirav Modi faces a “substantial risk” of suicide amid an “overwhelming” impact of COVID-19 at Arthur Road Jail in Mumbai, where he will be lodged on being extradited, the High Court in London was told during an extradition appeal hearing on Wednesday. By Aditi Khanna FGN31 US-INDIA-FARMERS-ALERT US issues security alert for citizens in view of farmers' protest in New Delhi Washington/New Delhi: The US on Wednesday issued a security alert for its citizens in India, advising them to avoid prominent areas, crowds and demonstrations along with taking steps for their own safety in view of the farmers' protest in New Delhi.

FGN28 UK-JOHNSON-AIDE-APOLOGY UK PM Johnson asked to apologise to over-80s after ex-aide’s COVID claims London: British Prime Minister Boris Johnson was on Wednesday asked to apologise in Parliament to the country’s elderly following his former top aide’s claims that he dismissed the need for a second lockdown last year as those dying from COVID were ''essentially all over 80''. By Aditi Khanna PTI SRY

