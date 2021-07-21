Left Menu

Pelosi moves to block Trump allies from Jan 6 committee

PTI | Washington DC | Updated: 21-07-2021 22:23 IST | Created: 21-07-2021 22:23 IST
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi is rejecting two Republicans tapped by House GOP Leader Kevin McCarthy to sit on a committee investigating the January 6 Capitol insurrection, citing the “integrity” of the probe.

Pelosi said in a statement Wednesday that she would not accept the appointments of Indiana Rep. Jim Banks, whom McCarthy picked to be the top Republican on the panel, or Ohio Rep. Jim Jordan.

Both are close allies of former President Donald Trump, whose supporters laid siege to the Capitol that day.

Both Banks and Jordan voted to overturn Joe Biden's presidential victory after the insurrection.

