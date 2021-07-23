Assam CM welcomes NLFB chief, other surrendered cadres into mainstream

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Friday welcomed into mainstream the 23 National Liberation Front of Bodoland (NLFB) members who laid down arms the day before in Udalguri.

NLFB cadres, led by its leader M Batha, met the chief minister here, who assured them of positive reciprocation on the part of the government.

Sarma exuded confidence that this move by NLFB cadres will “usher in peace and a new era of development” in Assam, the office of the CM tweeted.

Bodoland Territorial Region (BTR) chief Promode Bodo, DGP Bhaskar Jyoti Mahanta, special DGPs G P Singh and L R Bishnoi were also present at the meeting.

The NLFB members, including Batha, surrendered before the police at Lalpani in Udalguri district on Thursday in the presence of water resources minister Pijush Hazarika, political advisor to the CM, Jayanta Malla Baruah, and the BTR chief.

They deposited three AK-56 rifles, a AK-47 rifle, one 9 mm pistol and several rounds of ammunition.Batha was among the 1,615 cadres of NDFB factions who laid down their arms on January 30, 2020 after third Bodo Peace Accord was inked in New Delhi.

Not satisfied with the implementation of the Accord’s provisions, he went underground after the Bodoland Territorial Council (BTC) polls in December last year, and announced the formation of the NLFB, which was mostly involved in extortion activities in the BTR.

Among others, former CM and Union Minister for Shipping, Ports and Ayush, Sarbananda Sonowal, has also hailed the move. ''This shows people have trust in the new era of peace and development in the North East under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi,'' Sonowal added.

