Monsoon session: Lok Sabha adjourned till 2 pm

Amid uproar by Opposition MPs, the Lok Sabha was adjourned till 2 pm on Tuesday.

Updated: 27-07-2021 12:56 IST | Created: 27-07-2021 12:56 IST
  India

Amid uproar by Opposition MPs, the Lok Sabha was adjourned till 2 pm on Tuesday. The Lower House has been adjourned four times on Tuesday first till 11:45 am, then till 12 noon, thereafter till 12:30 pm and again till 2 pm.

The Parliament resumed on Tuesday morning on the sixth day of the Monsoon session. Soon after starting the business, there has been sloganeering by the Opposition MPs over the farmers' agitation, Pegasus Project and other issues. On Monday, the Lower House was adjourned three times.

The Monsoon session began on a stormy note last week amidst uproar from Opposition parties who did not allow Prime Minister Narendra Modi to introduce newly-inducted Union ministers to the Parliament. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

