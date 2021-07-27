Left Menu

Rajya Sabha proceedings adjourned till 4 pm amid Opposition uproar

The Rajya Sabha has so far failed to transact any substantial business in the Monsoon Session that started on July 19.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 27-07-2021 15:47 IST | Created: 27-07-2021 15:47 IST
The Rajya Sabha proceedings were again adjourned till 4 pm on Tuesday as Opposition members continued to raise slogans and protest in the Well of the House over the Pegasus snooping controversy.

Deputy Chairman Harivansh Narayan Singh adjourned the House after the protesting members refused to return to their seats.

The Upper House of Parliament passed the Marine Aids to Navigation Bill, 2021 amid the uproar and sloganeering.

Soon after the members met at 3 pm, the deputy chairman asked the House to proceed with a discussion on the Marine Aids to Navigation Bill, 2021 and called the members whose names were listed for the discussion.

However, as no one came forward, he asked Union Minister for Ports, Shipping and Waterways Sarbananda Sonowal to reply, after which the bill was passed.

Earlier at 2 pm, when the house re-assembled after lunch, the proceedings were adjourned following protests by the Opposition members.

As a member of the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) started speaking on the bill, the Opposition members, some of them carrying placards, trooped into the Well and started raising slogans against the government on the Pegasus snooping row.

Harivansh made repeated efforts to bring order in the House, but the protesting members did not relent.

The deputy chairman then adjourned the House till 3 pm. Earlier, the House was adjourned till noon and again till 2 pm.

The Rajya Sabha has so far failed to transact any substantial business in the Monsoon Session that started on July 19. There has only been a discussion on Covid management in the House.

