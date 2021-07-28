Left Menu

COVID-19: Nadda to launch BJP's ambitious health volunteers programme today

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) national President JP Nadda will on Wednesday launch Swasthya Swayamsevak Abhiyan, an initiative to prepare health volunteers ahead of the likely third wave of COVID-19.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 28-07-2021 10:19 IST | Created: 28-07-2021 10:19 IST
BJP national President JP Nadda [File photo/ANI]. Image Credit: ANI
Tarun Chugh, national General Secretary and in charge of health volunteers, informed that the party will launch the training programme for health volunteers today. These volunteers will then go to their respective states and impart COVID-19 appropriate behaviour training, apart from ensuring medical aid for serious patients.

"BJP has decided to impart training to 4 lakh volunteers under the programme. There will be four people per group who will be volunteering in various states. As part of the launch, today we would be imparting a day's training to 130 people," added Chugh. The senior BJP leader also informed that the training module is divided into five parts which include training on how to keep surroundings clean, what should be done to keep the body fit to fight Covid, facility of quarantine and how to keep family quarantined, arranging doctors consultation, keeping nearest hospitals and ambulances data.

Chugh also said that these volunteers will go to their respective states and train others till the Mandal level. This training will be completed by August 31, informed Chugh. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

