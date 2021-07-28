Left Menu

Kejriwal meets Mamata Banerjee, discusses political issues

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Wednesday met West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, who is camping in Delhi and holding deliberations with opposition parties for forming a united front for the 2024 general elections.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 28-07-2021 21:47 IST | Created: 28-07-2021 21:47 IST
Kejriwal meets Mamata Banerjee, discusses political issues
Arvind Kejriwal in a meeting with Mamata Banerjee . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Wednesday met West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, who is camping in Delhi and holding deliberations with opposition parties for forming a united front for the 2024 general elections. "Met Mamata didi today. It was our first meeting since her resounding victory in the West Bengal assembly elections. Conveyed my best wishes and discussed several political issues with her," Kejriwal said in an official statement.

Kejriwal met his West Bengal counterpart Mamata Banerjee at the residence of Trinamool Congress (TMC) MP Abhishek Banerjee in the national capital. Earlier in the day, Banerjee met Congress president Sonia Gandhi at her residence in 10 Janpath, Delhi. Congress leader Rahul Gandhi was also present in the meeting.

Banerjee, who is in the national capital for the first time since her victory in the West Bengal Assembly elections, termed the meeting as "very good" and expressed hope that positive results will come in the near future. Eyeing on 2024 Lok Sabha elections, Mamata Banerjee on Wednesday discussed "the unity of Opposition" with Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi and said it is essential for everyone to come together in order to defeat the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

The Chief Minister told the media that she spoke with RJD leader Lalu Prasad on Tuesday.Asked if she will be the opposition face in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, she did not give a direct answer and said she was "not a political astrologer". "I am not a political astrologer, it depends on the system, depends on political parties. I cannot impose my decision on others. Today I have a meeting with Sonia Gandhi, Arvind Kejriwal is coming, Laluji also called. We are talking to each other. After the Parliament session, we must start meeting. When I meet there will be a political discussion, I'm a simple worker. I don't want to say that I am the face," she said.

TMC chief reached the national capital on Monday. A day after she landed in the metropolis, she met Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Madhya Pradesh Congress chief Kamal Nath and Congress leader Anand Sharma. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
BAT first-half sales top estimates buoyed by cigarette alternatives

BAT first-half sales top estimates buoyed by cigarette alternatives

 United Kingdom
2
Asus rolls out Android 11 update for ROG Phone 3

Asus rolls out Android 11 update for ROG Phone 3

 Global
3
DIRECT EXCHANGE RATES

DIRECT EXCHANGE RATES

 India
4
Health News Roundup: Australia's Victoria to ease COVID-19 curbs, Sydney cases rise; How the Delta variant upends assumptions about the coronavirus and more

Health News Roundup: Australia's Victoria to ease COVID-19 curbs, Sydney cas...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rwandan Economy: The Rising Phoenix

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021