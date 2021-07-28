Biden meets with Belarusian opposition leader Tsihanouskaya
Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 28-07-2021 22:13 IST | Created: 28-07-2021 22:13 IST
U.S. President Joe Biden met with Belarus opposition leader Sviatlana Tsikhanouskaya on Wednesday morning and expressed support for democracy and human rights in the former Soviet republic.
"I was honored to meet with @Tsihanouskaya at the White House this morning. The United States stands with the people of Belarus in their quest for democracy and universal human rights," Biden wrote in a Twitter post.
