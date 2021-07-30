Biden expects decision by early fall on non-emergency use authorization for COVID vaccines
Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 30-07-2021 02:53 IST | Created: 30-07-2021 02:53 IST
- Country:
- United States
President Joe Biden said on Thursday he expects U.S. health authorities to make a decision by early fall on whether to approve coronavirus vaccines for use beyond the current authorization for emergency use.
"My expectation is that they're going to reach that conclusion in the early fall," Biden told reporters at the White House
Advertisement
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Biden
- U.S.
- Joe Biden
- White House
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Biden, Merkel may have little time to rebuild 'indispensable' relationship
Biden to tout program likened to universal basic income for kids
Biden, Merkel may have little time to rebuild 'indispensable' relationship
Biden sees U.S. child tax credit as 'giant step' to counter poverty
Biden, Merkel stress friendship while agreeing to disagree on pipeline