Biden expects decision by early fall on non-emergency use authorization for COVID vaccines

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 30-07-2021 02:53 IST | Created: 30-07-2021 02:53 IST
Biden expects decision by early fall on non-emergency use authorization for COVID vaccines
President Joe Biden said on Thursday he expects U.S. health authorities to make a decision by early fall on whether to approve coronavirus vaccines for use beyond the current authorization for emergency use.

"My expectation is that they're going to reach that conclusion in the early fall," Biden told reporters at the White House

