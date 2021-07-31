Left Menu

PDP only party that is resisting Centre: Mehbooba

Mehbooba Mufti on Saturday said her Peoples Democratic Party was the only party that is resisting the Centre in Jammu and Kashmir.Talking to reporters after meeting party workers in Pulwama district in south Kashmir, Mehbooba said the Centre is trying to break the PDP by either offering its leaders something or using its agencies to intimidate them.If you stop resisting, you will stop existing.

PTI | Srinagar | Updated: 31-07-2021 23:40 IST | Created: 31-07-2021 23:26 IST
PDP only party that is resisting Centre: Mehbooba
Mehbooba said the PDP is not a party but a movement, an ideology and the BJP cannot break it. Image Credit: Flickr
  • Country:
  • India

Mehbooba Mufti on Saturday said her Peoples Democratic Party was the only party that is resisting the Centre in Jammu and Kashmir.

Talking to reporters after meeting party workers in the Pulwama district in south Kashmir, Mehbooba said the Centre is trying to break the PDP by either "offering" its leaders something or using its agencies to intimidate them.

"If you stop resisting, you will stop existing. If we have to exist, then the PDP has to stand before the Centre the way it is. PDP is the only party which is resisting the moves of the Centre that is why they tried to break the PDP by giving offers to some leaders and used NIA, ED like agencies to break others," the party chief said.

She said the leaders of her party were thrown out of their secure residential quarters, their security was being taken back and even cases were being registered against them.

"Some are being kept in jails like (party's youth leader) Waheed Para," she added.

Mehbooba said the PDP is not a party but a movement, an ideology and the BJP cannot break it.

"PDP came into existence for the peaceful resolution of Jammu and Kashmir. We will not leave this path till Jammu and Kashmir will become a bridge of peace between India and Pakistan," she said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: International Space Station thrown out of control by misfire of Russian module -NASA; Russia blames software glitch after space station briefly thrown out of control and more

Science News Roundup: International Space Station thrown out of control by m...

 Global
2
Science News Roundup: International Space Station thrown out of control by misfire of Russian module -NASA; Russia blames software glitch after space station briefly thrown out of control and more

Science News Roundup: International Space Station thrown out of control by m...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: Johnson & Johnson not liable for Illinois woman's death in talc case; 'War has changed', CDC says, calling for new response to Delta variant and more

Health News Roundup: Johnson & Johnson not liable for Illinois woman's death...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: China reports 55 new COVID-19 cases as Delta variant spreads from Nanjing; Russia reports 23,807 new COVID-19 cases, 792 deaths and more

Health News Roundup: China reports 55 new COVID-19 cases as Delta variant sp...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

Rwandan Economy: The Rising Phoenix

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021