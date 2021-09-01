Left Menu

Putin says US achieved 'zero' in Afghanistan

Russian President Vladimir Putin has criticized the United States involvement in Afghanistan, charging that its 20-year-long military presence in the country has achieved zero. Putin said Wednesday that for 20 years, the U.S. military in Afghanistan was trying ...

PTI | Moscow | Updated: 01-09-2021 17:19 IST | Created: 01-09-2021 16:41 IST
Putin says US achieved 'zero' in Afghanistan
Russian President Vladimir Putin Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Russian Federation

Russian President Vladimir Putin has criticized the United States' involvement in Afghanistan, charging that its 20-year-long military presence in the country has achieved "zero." Putin said Wednesday that for 20 years, the U.S. military in Afghanistan "was trying ... to civilize the people who live there, to introduce their norms and standards of life in the broadest sense of the word, including the political organization of society." "The result is sheer tragedies, sheer losses, both for those who were doing that - the US - and more so for the people who live in Afghanistan. A zero result, if not negative," Putin said.

The Russian president added that "it's impossible to impose something from outside" and that "if someone does something to someone, they should draw on the history, the culture, the life philosophy of these people in the broadest sense of the word, they should treat their traditions with respect." Moscow, which fought a 10-year war in Afghanistan that ended with the Soviet troops' withdrawal in 1989, has made a diplomatic comeback in the country as a mediator over the past few years. Russia has reached out to the feuding Afghan factions, including the Taliban - even though it has labeled them a terrorist organization.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
OnePlus 7/7T series gets August security patch, Bitmoji AOD with latest update

OnePlus 7/7T series gets August security patch, Bitmoji AOD with latest upda...

 Global
2
FTSE 100 edges lower but poised for best month since April

FTSE 100 edges lower but poised for best month since April

 United Kingdom
3
FOLLOWING ARE THE DIRECT RATES OF EXCHANGE (DPE)

FOLLOWING ARE THE DIRECT RATES OF EXCHANGE (DPE)

 India
4
Health News Roundup: Australia in vaccine swap pact with Singapore as COVID-19 cases surge; Florida withholds funds from two school districts over mask mandates and more

Health News Roundup: Australia in vaccine swap pact with Singapore as COVID-...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Kabul to the Sahel: Afghanistan’s lessons for counter-insurgency and state building

With Delta ravaging hospitals, Africa and Asia need both Covid treatments and vaccines

Kazakhstan: the EU’s rare earth opportunity

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021