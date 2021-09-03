LPG price: Congressmen send post-cards to PM

Coimbatore, Sept 3 (PTI): The district Congress party on Friday sent post-cards to Prime Minister Narendra Modi to lodge their protest against the cooking gas price hike. The post-cards, numbering 5000, were taken to a post office here. Slogans against the hike were raised. The price of an LPG cylinder has crossed Rs 910 in the city.

