LPG price: Congressmen send post-cards to PM

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 03-09-2021 17:55 IST | Created: 03-09-2021 17:55 IST
Coimbatore, Sept 3 (PTI): The district Congress party on Friday sent post-cards to Prime Minister Narendra Modi to lodge their protest against the cooking gas price hike. The post-cards, numbering 5000, were taken to a post office here. Slogans against the hike were raised. The price of an LPG cylinder has crossed Rs 910 in the city.

From Kabul to the Sahel: Afghanistan’s lessons for counter-insurgency and state building

With Delta ravaging hospitals, Africa and Asia need both Covid treatments and vaccines

Kazakhstan: the EU’s rare earth opportunity

