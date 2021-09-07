PM Modi greets Israeli counterpart on Jewish New Year
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday greeted his Israeli counterpart Naftali Bennett on the Jewish festival of Rosh Hashanah. Rosh Hashanah is the Jewish New Year. Modi said in a tweet, ''Warmest wishes to Prime Minister @naftalibennett, the friendly people of Israel, and the Jewish people around the world celebrating Rosh Hashanah today.''
