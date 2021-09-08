Left Menu

Congress joining hands with anarchists, insurrectionists: BJP

The BJP on Wednesday accused the Congress of working to join hands with professional agitators, anarchists and insurrectionists in its opposition to the Modi government and claimed that the countrys oldest party is fighting its toughest battle for survival.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 08-09-2021 20:03 IST | Created: 08-09-2021 20:03 IST
  • India

The BJP on Wednesday accused the Congress of working to join hands with professional agitators, anarchists and insurrectionists in its opposition to the Modi government and claimed that the country's oldest party is fighting its toughest battle for survival. BJP spokesperson Gaurav Bhatia said the Congress today is bereft of a ''cohesive ideology, effective leadership and a strong organisation'' and took a swipe at the party for forming a committee headed by Digvijay Singh for planning sustained agitations on national issues. ''The committee was formed to further its politics of deceit, lies and propaganda against the Modi government. It was clear that the oldest party in the country is fighting its toughest battle for survival. ''Less than a week later, it transpires that this exalted committee is assigned the job of looking to enter into joint ventures with toolkit activists, professional agitators, perpetual dissenters, anarchists, insurrectionists and disrupters,'' Bhatia alleged in a statement. Referring to Congress's attack on the government over the farmers' protest, he said the opposition party is using it to further its own political agenda.

The nation witnessed an ''ugly trailer of Congress's sinister design'' when the Monsoon Session of Parliament was disrupted in the most anarchic and unruly fashion, the BJP spokesperson said. The Congress lacks the conviction of purpose and the bench strength to do this on its own, so it is trying to rope in other parties, irrespective of the ideological contradictions, to attack the government, he said. ''Outside Parliament, the Congress is looking to collaborate with those who want to halt India's march and whose words and deeds are distinctly anti-national. This amounts to outsourcing politics to those who have no stake in the nation's well-being in the hope it will fetch the Congress some headlines,'' he said. Indians have never accepted subversive politics, Bhatia said. Congress president Sonia Gandhi had last week set up a nine-member panel of party leaders headed by Singh for planning ''sustained agitations on national issues''.

Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, Lok Sabha MP Uttam Kumar Reddy, Rajya Sabha MP Ripun Bora, Manish Chatratha and BK Hariprasad are among those named in the panel.

