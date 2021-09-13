UK PM Johnson to hold talks with Biden this month - The Times

UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson will attempt to patch up Britain’s frayed relationship with U.S. President Joe Biden's administration at a White House meeting between the two leaders this month, The Times newspaper reported on Monday, citing sources on both sides.

Johnson is expected to hold talks with Biden during a four-day trip to the U.S. for the UN general assembly, which starts in New York on Sept. 21, the report said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)