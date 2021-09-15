Left Menu

PM Modi, Mamata and Adar Poonawalla among Time Magazine’s 100 'most influential people of 2021'

PTI | Newyork | Updated: 15-09-2021 19:49 IST | Created: 15-09-2021 19:49 IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and Serum Institute of India CEO Adar Poonawalla have been named among the 100 most influential people of 2021 by Time magazine.

Time on Wednesday unveiled its annual list of ‘The 100 Most Influential People of 2021’, a global list of leaders that includes US President Joe Biden, Vice President Kamala Harris, Chinese President Xi Jinping, Duke and Duchess of Sussex Prince Harry and Meghan, and former US President Donald Trump.

Co-founder of the Taliban Mullah Abdul Ghani Baradar is also on the list.

From Kabul to the Sahel: Afghanistan’s lessons for counter-insurgency and state building

With Delta ravaging hospitals, Africa and Asia need both Covid treatments and vaccines

