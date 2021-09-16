Biden says Venezuela, Bolivia not doing enough to meet counternarcotics obligations

U.S. President Joe Biden said on Wednesday Venezuela and Bolivia had failed to take measures over the past year to meet their obligations under international agreements to fight drugs.

"I hereby designate Bolivia and Venezuela as having failed demonstrably to make substantial efforts during the previous 12 months to ... adhere to their obligations under international counternarcotics agreements," Biden said in a memo to Secretary of State Antony Blinken released by the White House.

