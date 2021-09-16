Left Menu

U.S. Capitol Police request National Guard troops on Sept 18 if needed

He gave a fiery speech to supporters at a rally outside the White House just prior to their attack on the Capitol. Many of the Jan. 6 rioters carried Trump flags, which at times were used as weapons against law enforcement. A Capitol Police officer who had been attacked by protesters died the following day.

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 16-09-2021 03:04 IST | Created: 16-09-2021 02:52 IST
U.S. Capitol Police request National Guard troops on Sept 18 if needed
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United States

The U.S. Capitol Police on Wednesday said it has asked the Pentagon to provide National Guard troops to help protect the Capitol on Sept. 18 during a scheduled protest if they are needed.

"The USCP has asked the Department of Defense for the ability to receive National Guard support should the need arise on September 18," the police department statement said. No details were provided on the potential number of National Guard troops that could be deployed.

The reinstallation of a tall security fence at the Capitol already has been requested in the run-up to Saturday's rally. The fence, which was first erected following the Jan. 6 attack on the building that houses the U.S. Senate and House of Representatives, was dismantled in July. A large group is expected at the Capitol on Saturday to protest the arrests and criminal charges against some 600 people in connection with the Jan. 6 riot.

Battling law enforcement outside and inside the Capitol, they were trying to stop Congress from formal certification of Joe Biden's victory in the November, 2020 presidential election. Former President Donald Trump falsely claimed that the election was stolen from him as a result of massive election fraud. He gave a fiery speech to supporters at a rally outside the White House just prior to their attack on the Capitol.

Many of the Jan. 6 rioters carried Trump flags, which at times were used as weapons against law enforcement. Four people died on the day of the riot, one fatally shot by police and three from medical emergencies. A Capitol Police officer who had been attacked by protesters died the following day. Four police officers who took part in the defense of the Capitol later committed suicide.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Microsoft releases Windows 10 KB5005565 update: Here's what's new

Microsoft releases Windows 10 KB5005565 update: Here's what's new

 Global
2
All-civilian SpaceX crew feels only 'good kind' of jitters before launch

All-civilian SpaceX crew feels only 'good kind' of jitters before launch

 Global
3
Realme UI 2.0 (Android 11) update released for Narzo 10A

Realme UI 2.0 (Android 11) update released for Narzo 10A

 India
4
U.S. Army says soldiers who refuse COVID-19 vaccine could be dismissed

U.S. Army says soldiers who refuse COVID-19 vaccine could be dismissed

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Kabul to the Sahel: Afghanistan’s lessons for counter-insurgency and state building

With Delta ravaging hospitals, Africa and Asia need both Covid treatments and vaccines

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021