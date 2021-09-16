U.S. Capitol Police request National Guard troops on Sept 18 if needed

The U.S. Capitol Police on Wednesday said it has asked the Pentagon to provide National Guard troops to help protect the Capitol on Sept. 18 during a scheduled protest if they are needed.

"The USCP has asked the Department of Defense for the ability to receive National Guard support should the need arise on September 18," the police department statement said. No details were provided on the potential number of National Guard troops that could be deployed.

The reinstallation of a tall security fence at the Capitol already has been requested in the run-up to Saturday's rally. The fence, which was first erected following the Jan. 6 attack on the building that houses the U.S. Senate and House of Representatives, was dismantled in July. A large group is expected at the Capitol on Saturday to protest the arrests and criminal charges against some 600 people in connection with the Jan. 6 riot.

Battling law enforcement outside and inside the Capitol, they were trying to stop Congress from formal certification of Joe Biden's victory in the November, 2020 presidential election. Former President Donald Trump falsely claimed that the election was stolen from him as a result of massive election fraud. He gave a fiery speech to supporters at a rally outside the White House just prior to their attack on the Capitol.

Many of the Jan. 6 rioters carried Trump flags, which at times were used as weapons against law enforcement. Four people died on the day of the riot, one fatally shot by police and three from medical emergencies. A Capitol Police officer who had been attacked by protesters died the following day. Four police officers who took part in the defense of the Capitol later committed suicide.

