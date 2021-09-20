Imran Khan to outline Pakistan's perspective on key regional and global issues in his UNGA address

Prime Minister Imran Khan will outline Pakistan's perspective on key regional and global issues, especially on Kashmir and the situation in Afghanistan, in his policy address to the UN General Assembly later this week, according to official sources.

The 76th annual session of the UN General Assembly is set to start in New York from Tuesday and Khan will address the world body through video link, the Foreign Office said here on Monday. Pakistan's Permanent Representative at the UN Munir Akram said that his country's priorities at the UNGA include highlighting concerns about Kashmir and a strategy for Afghanistan on how to ensure stability, peace, reconciliation and revival of the economy.

''We want the world to realise the threat to peace and security arising from this situation,'' said Akram.

Sources in the Foreign Office said that Prime Minister Khan would talk about alleged human rights violations in Kashmir which Pakistan claims to have been documented in a recent dossier which it said has been shared with the UN. India has repeatedly told Pakistan that Jammu and Kashmir ''was, is and shall forever'' remain an integral part of the country. It also advised Pakistan to accept the reality and stop all anti-India propaganda. Khan would also talk about the global threat of climate change and transfer of corruption money from the poor countries to rich nations. Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi is travelling to New York to participate in various high-level meetings and side-events.

He will hold bilateral meetings with his counterparts and the UN leadership, Foreign Office Spokesperson Asim Iftikhar Ahmad said.

The spokesperson said the Prime Minister's policy address and the Foreign Minister's visit to New York will serve to enhance Pakistan's diplomatic outreach and engagement with its international partners and key institutions.

He said Pakistan has always played an active and constructive role in the United Nations framework and supported the Organization in effective discharge of its mandates for addressing various regional and global issues as well as contemporary challenges.

