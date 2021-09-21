France says needs clarifications, explanations from U.S. after submarine deal

France's foreign minister said on Monday that the United States would need to give France explanations and clarifications when United States President Joe Biden and his French counterpart Emmanuel Macron speak later this week.

Speaking to reporters in new York, Jean-Yves Le Drian said the United States also needed to take into account the interests of its European allies.

