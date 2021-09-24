Left Menu

Previous govts withdrew cases against terrorists: Adityanath

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Friday alleged that previous governments in the country withdrew cases against terrorists and said they lacked courage to take decisions like the abrogation of the special status of Jammu and Kashmir.He also said in todays time, no one can glorify terrorists.The CM made the remarks while addressing a gathering during a programme held to mark death anniversaries of Mahant Digvijaynath and Manant Avaidyanath at the Gorakhnath temple here.

PTI | Gorakhpur | Updated: 24-09-2021 18:07 IST | Created: 24-09-2021 18:07 IST
Previous govts withdrew cases against terrorists: Adityanath
  • Country:
  • India

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Friday alleged that previous governments in the country ''withdrew'' cases against terrorists and said they lacked courage to take decisions like the abrogation of the special status of Jammu and Kashmir.

He also said in today’s time, no one can ''glorify'' terrorists.

The CM made the remarks while addressing a gathering during a programme held to mark death anniversaries of Mahant Digvijaynath and Manant Avaidyanath at the Gorakhnath temple here. Speaking on the occasion, the CM said, ''No one can doubt PM Narendra Modi and Gorakshpeeth for re-establishment of national values.'' ''People have chosen a capable government and the glory of the nation could be seen worldwide unlike previous governments when cases against terrorists were withdrawn,'' he said. Everyone knows about the successful leadership of PM Narendra Modi and in his leadership, the special status of Jammu and Kashmir under Article 370 of the Constitution was abrogated, citizenship was given to Hindus and Sikhs harassed in Afghanistan, Pakistan and Bangladesh through a law, he said. ''Previous governments didn't have the courage for such decisions,'' he added. The chief minister said a ''deepotsav'' on Diwali in Ayodhaya under the guidance of PM Modi represented feelings of all seers. While appreciating the work done by the Gorakshpeeth, he said it promoted ayurveda in 1960s and during the coronavirus pandemic, the entire world agreed to the strength of ayush and yoga. I met an American and he used to mix Tulsi in a glass of water and when I asked him about it, he said the US understood the strength of Tulsi, the CM said. ''During the pandemic, people in New York used to stand in queues for haldi (turmeric) water,'' he claimed.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Microsoft releases Windows 11 Insider Preview Build 22463: What's new?

Microsoft releases Windows 11 Insider Preview Build 22463: What's new?

 Global
2
Delta wants U.S. airlines to share banned passenger lists

Delta wants U.S. airlines to share banned passenger lists

 United States
3
Health News Roundup: Melbourne braces for anti-lockdown protests as daily cases hit pandemic high; Developing nations' plea to world's wealthy at U.N.: stop vaccine hoarding and more

Health News Roundup: Melbourne braces for anti-lockdown protests as daily ca...

 Global
4
ADB approves $251m for urban flood management in India

ADB approves $251m for urban flood management in India

India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Chinese investments in Africa are harming the continent

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021