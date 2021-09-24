Left Menu

PTI | Washington DC | Updated: 24-09-2021 23:21 IST | Created: 24-09-2021 23:12 IST
Modi applauds Biden for vision and commitment to India-US ties
File Photo Image Credit: ANI
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday applauded the commitment and vision shown by US President Joe Biden for India-US ties and the world at large.

Seated along with Biden in the Oval Office of the White House, Modi told the president that in 2016 and even before that in 2014 they had an opportunity to discuss India-US relations in detail.

"And at that time, Mr President, you had laid out a vision for India-US relationship in great detail. And really, that was a vision that was inspirational. Today, Mr President, as President, you are making all efforts and taking initiatives to implement that vision," Modi said.

The prime minister said Biden mentioned very important issues after assuming charge as President of the United State and he has taken initiative to address them, be they COVID-19, climate change, or the QUAD grouping.

"After taking this initiative, you have made and deployed great efforts to bring them to implement your mission," he said.

"Today we have this opportunity to discuss all these issues in great detail, how, and after our discussions, we will look towards how we can work further together, not only for our respective countries, but for the entire world, how we can take positive action, and I am absolutely convinced that under your leadership, whatever we do, it will be extremely relevant for the entire world," Modi said.

