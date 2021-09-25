Left Menu

TMC to contest Goa Assembly polls, will declare CM candidate: O'Brien

Trinamool Congress leader Derek OBrien on Saturday said his party would be contesting the next years Goa Assembly polls.The party will announce its chief ministerial candidate soon, he added. We are here as a serious contender against the ruling BJP, the MP told PTI.The Mamata Banerjee-led party has no high-command culture and will pick credible local leaders in the coastal state, he said.

PTI | Panaji | Updated: 25-09-2021 18:03 IST | Created: 25-09-2021 18:03 IST
TMC to contest Goa Assembly polls, will declare CM candidate: O'Brien
  • Country:
  • India

Trinamool Congress leader Derek O'Brien on Saturday said his party would be contesting the next year's Goa Assembly polls.

The party will announce its chief ministerial candidate soon, he added. “We are here as a serious contender against the ruling BJP,'' the MP told PTI.

The Mamata Banerjee-led party has no ''high-command culture'' and will pick credible local leaders in the coastal state, he said. Since arriving in Goa on Friday, O'Brien has been meeting representatives of civil society as well as political leaders. The state was looking for a party which would keep the BJP at bay and if there was one leader who can best Prime Minister Narendra Modi, it was Mamata Banerjee, he said.

The entry of the TMC will not divide opposition's vote in the state, he said to a question. PTI RPS KRK KRK

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Microsoft releases Windows 10 KB5005611 update for v21H2 and v21H1

Microsoft releases Windows 10 KB5005611 update for v21H2 and v21H1

 Global
2
Mars habitability limited by its small size: Study

Mars habitability limited by its small size: Study

 United States
3
Health News Roundup: Doctors scale rockslides, invoke gods to vaccinate Himalayan villages; Vietnam delays reopening resort island over low vaccination rate and more

Health News Roundup: Doctors scale rockslides, invoke gods to vaccinate Hima...

 Global
4
Jagrati Awasthi and Ankita Jain bag second and third ranks respectively in civil services exam: UPSC.

Jagrati Awasthi and Ankita Jain bag second and third ranks respectively in c...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Chinese investments in Africa are harming the continent

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021